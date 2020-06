Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Super cute, newly renovated condo perfect for a couple or two friends. 850 square feet, 2 Bed, 1 Bath on second floor. Nice sized kitchen with ample cabinets and tile flooring. The rest of the unit features beautifully finished hardwoods (other than the 2nd Bedroom, which is carpeted). Laundry is in common area. Great location! Close to Ballston and Clarendon, Metro, Starbucks, shopping and dining. Situated in a lovely, established single family home neighborhood.