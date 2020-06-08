2055 26TH STREET S

Amenities

Rarely available stylish sun-filled top floor 1 BR 1BA condo for rent with furniture!! Hardwood floor througout , open kitchen with eat-in counter, assigned garage parking and spacious bedroom with ceiling fan. In unit washer and Dryer. This gated community offers outdoor pool, media room, library, business/community center, gym, courtyard with grilling area and on-site manager. The condo is minutes to DC, Pentagon City, Shirlington and Old Town Alexandria. Available now. No Pet and Non smokers only. Fireplace is not functional so DOES NOT convey as working fireplace. This is a ready to move-in, turnkey condo! Just bring your suitcase!!