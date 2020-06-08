All apartments in Arlington
2055 26TH STREET S
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:23 AM

2055 26TH STREET S

2055 26th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2055 26th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Long Branch Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Rarely available stylish sun-filled top floor 1 BR 1BA condo for rent with furniture!! Hardwood floor througout , open kitchen with eat-in counter, assigned garage parking and spacious bedroom with ceiling fan. In unit washer and Dryer. This gated community offers outdoor pool, media room, library, business/community center, gym, courtyard with grilling area and on-site manager. The condo is minutes to DC, Pentagon City, Shirlington and Old Town Alexandria. Available now. No Pet and Non smokers only. Fireplace is not functional so DOES NOT convey as working fireplace. This is a ready to move-in, turnkey condo! Just bring your suitcase!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 26TH STREET S have any available units?
2055 26TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055 26TH STREET S have?
Some of 2055 26TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 26TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
2055 26TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 26TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 2055 26TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2055 26TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 2055 26TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 2055 26TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2055 26TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 26TH STREET S have a pool?
Yes, 2055 26TH STREET S has a pool.
Does 2055 26TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 2055 26TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 26TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 26TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

