2026 N CULPEPER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Incredible property features 4 FULL Bedrooms an 4 FULL Baths. Large Kitchen with island and Breakfast Nook. Separate dining area. Hardwood floors on main level, luxe carpet in bedrooms. Street-Facing Two Car garage and room for two additional cars on driveway. Garage has storage space for garbage and recycle bins and other storage. Rear Deck with privacy fence and fenced rear yard. Pets accepted case by case and Pet Fee ($500 ) and Pet Rent ($50 per month per pet) applies. Close to 66, Lee Highway, Key Bridge, Rosslyn, Ballston, shopping, dining and transportation.