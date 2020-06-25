All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

2026 N CULPEPER STREET

2026 North Culpeper Street · No Longer Available
Location

2026 North Culpeper Street, Arlington, VA 22207
High View Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Incredible property features 4 FULL Bedrooms an 4 FULL Baths. Large Kitchen with island and Breakfast Nook. Separate dining area. Hardwood floors on main level, luxe carpet in bedrooms. Street-Facing Two Car garage and room for two additional cars on driveway. Garage has storage space for garbage and recycle bins and other storage. Rear Deck with privacy fence and fenced rear yard. Pets accepted case by case and Pet Fee ($500 ) and Pet Rent ($50 per month per pet) applies. Close to 66, Lee Highway, Key Bridge, Rosslyn, Ballston, shopping, dining and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 N CULPEPER STREET have any available units?
2026 N CULPEPER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 N CULPEPER STREET have?
Some of 2026 N CULPEPER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 N CULPEPER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2026 N CULPEPER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 N CULPEPER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 N CULPEPER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2026 N CULPEPER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2026 N CULPEPER STREET offers parking.
Does 2026 N CULPEPER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2026 N CULPEPER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 N CULPEPER STREET have a pool?
No, 2026 N CULPEPER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2026 N CULPEPER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2026 N CULPEPER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 N CULPEPER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2026 N CULPEPER STREET has units with dishwashers.
