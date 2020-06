Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated 1 bedroom condo located just steps from the Courthouse metro! One of the biggest one bedroom units in Colonial Village! Updated Kitchen and Bath! Huge Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet! Two additional closets with a large amount of storage space. Additional storage locker located just outside the unit! Amazing location! 0.2 miles from shops and restaurants! Plenty of parking right outside the unit! Entrance to Custis Trail bike path 0.2 miles away! 1 mile walk into Georgetown!