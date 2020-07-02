All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:25 PM

1847 WILSON BOULEVARD

1847 Wilson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1847 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous and completely renovated condo for rent at desirable Colonial Village! Kitchen features granite countertop, stainless appliances, and heated tile floors! Bathroom is also renovated with stunning contemporary tile, granite countertop and stand up shower with bench seat. The bedroom is a great size and walk-in closet has custom closet shelving. Walk to Courthouse or Rosslyn Metro, restaurants and shopping! Additional storage included. Pet friendly! Call to set up an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD have any available units?
1847 WILSON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1847 WILSON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1847 WILSON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

