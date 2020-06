Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

"Location, location, location! Welcome home to your new studio in Arlington, a few feet from 395 and just across the bridge from D.C. Cherry hardwood floors in the unit. Sun filled and cozy apartment in the prime Columbia Pike neighborhood. Public transportation ART right outside of the building. Well maintained apartment in a secure building and amazing convenient location. Move in ready today!"