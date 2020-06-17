1800 WILSON BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge courtyard elevator gym parking garage

***Tenant occupied*** Convenient Location, Bright 1BR & 1BA Unit in the heart of Courthouse area! One Car garage parking space, 9-10' high ceilings, SS Appliances, Granite, HW floors in Kitchen and Living room. Huge windows allow Natural Light throughout! Blocks to Metro! Concierge, exercise rm, meeting room, beautiful courtyard to relax in. Restaurants, shopping, nightlife all around. Few minutes to Georgetown, Pentagon, Clarendon, Reagan Airport, DC, Capitol, etc. Washer/ Dryer in Unit.