Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:29 AM

1800 WILSON BOULEVARD

1800 Wilson Boulevard · (703) 533-1500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
***Tenant occupied*** Convenient Location, Bright 1BR & 1BA Unit in the heart of Courthouse area! One Car garage parking space, 9-10' high ceilings, SS Appliances, Granite, HW floors in Kitchen and Living room. Huge windows allow Natural Light throughout! Blocks to Metro! Concierge, exercise rm, meeting room, beautiful courtyard to relax in. Restaurants, shopping, nightlife all around. Few minutes to Georgetown, Pentagon, Clarendon, Reagan Airport, DC, Capitol, etc. Washer/ Dryer in Unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD have any available units?
1800 WILSON BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1800 WILSON BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 WILSON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
