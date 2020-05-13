1758 N RHODES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard bike storage pet friendly

Ready for immediate occupancy!! One bedroom, one bath unit inside a park-like courtyard, shaded by trees. Galley Kitchen, sparkling newer bathroom, hardwood floors, and tons of storage. Large, bright bedroom with walk-in closet. Coat closet and linen closet in hallway. Multi-use living room with space for dining, relaxing and desk/work area. Laundry down 1 flight in building. Secure bike storage, and additional storage unit available. On street parking. Walk to all kinds of dining, shopping, entertainment and services within one mile. Convenient to Courthouse and Rosslyn Metros. Dogs considered on case by case basis. Sorry-no cats. Don't hesitate!