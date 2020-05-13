All apartments in Arlington
1758 N RHODES STREET

Location

1758 North Rhodes Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bike storage
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
bike storage
pet friendly
Ready for immediate occupancy!! One bedroom, one bath unit inside a park-like courtyard, shaded by trees. Galley Kitchen, sparkling newer bathroom, hardwood floors, and tons of storage. Large, bright bedroom with walk-in closet. Coat closet and linen closet in hallway. Multi-use living room with space for dining, relaxing and desk/work area. Laundry down 1 flight in building. Secure bike storage, and additional storage unit available. On street parking. Walk to all kinds of dining, shopping, entertainment and services within one mile. Convenient to Courthouse and Rosslyn Metros. Dogs considered on case by case basis. Sorry-no cats. Don't hesitate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

