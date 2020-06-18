All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:26 PM

1744 RHODES STREET N

1744 North Rhodes Street · (703) 642-5683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1744 North Rhodes Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available immediately! Great 2 bedroom/1 bathroom, 1st floor home in Colonial Village. Fresh paint and new carpet! Walk to 2 metro stations, Georgetown, Rosslyn - location speaks for itself. Water, Sewer and trash all included in rent! Parking: Resident(s) can apply to Arlington County for Arlington County zone parking permits. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2200) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 RHODES STREET N have any available units?
1744 RHODES STREET N has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1744 RHODES STREET N have?
Some of 1744 RHODES STREET N's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 RHODES STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1744 RHODES STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 RHODES STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1744 RHODES STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1744 RHODES STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1744 RHODES STREET N does offer parking.
Does 1744 RHODES STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1744 RHODES STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 RHODES STREET N have a pool?
No, 1744 RHODES STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1744 RHODES STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1744 RHODES STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 RHODES STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1744 RHODES STREET N has units with dishwashers.
