1744 RHODES STREET N

Available immediately! Great 2 bedroom/1 bathroom, 1st floor home in Colonial Village. Fresh paint and new carpet! Walk to 2 metro stations, Georgetown, Rosslyn - location speaks for itself. Water, Sewer and trash all included in rent! Parking: Resident(s) can apply to Arlington County for Arlington County zone parking permits. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2200) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.