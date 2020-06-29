All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287
Last updated December 30 2019 at 5:56 AM

1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287

1736 North Rhodes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1736 North Rhodes Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DO NOT CONTACT LISTING AGENT!!! FOR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT Simona C. at simona.wpg@gmail.com or 703 -349-5533. Online application at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/washingtonpropertygroup/tenantApplication.action

Ideally located, this one bedroom + one bathroom condo is in the heart of everything Arlington has to offer! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances + granite counter top and design back splash. Hardwood floors in the main living area + walk-in closet + painted in up-to-date colours throughout. The unit is perfectly situated in between Courthouse & Rosslyn Metro Stations, not to mention you'll be surrounded by the best dining, entertainment & shopping. Convenient for commuters as well, less than 2 miles to DC and a stone's throw to 66, being located right in between VA-29, I-66 & Arlington Blvd. + additional storage unit on site!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 have any available units?
1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 have?
Some of 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 currently offering any rent specials?
1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 is pet friendly.
Does 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 offer parking?
Yes, 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 offers parking.
Does 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 have a pool?
No, 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 does not have a pool.
Does 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 have accessible units?
No, 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St
Arlington, VA 22207
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University