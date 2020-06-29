1736 N Rhodes St Unit 5-287

Amenities
DO NOT CONTACT LISTING AGENT!!! FOR ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT Simona C. at simona.wpg@gmail.com or 703 -349-5533. Online application at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/washingtonpropertygroup/tenantApplication.action
Ideally located, this one bedroom + one bathroom condo is in the heart of everything Arlington has to offer! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances + granite counter top and design back splash. Hardwood floors in the main living area + walk-in closet + painted in up-to-date colours throughout. The unit is perfectly situated in between Courthouse & Rosslyn Metro Stations, not to mention you'll be surrounded by the best dining, entertainment & shopping. Convenient for commuters as well, less than 2 miles to DC and a stone's throw to 66, being located right in between VA-29, I-66 & Arlington Blvd. + additional storage unit on site!