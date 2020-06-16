All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

1701 16th Street North Unit 342

1701 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1701 16th Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1701 16th Street North Unit 342 Available 10/11/19 New Luxury Two-Story Condo with Elevator, Designer finishes, and more! - 3D Virtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tbhnguDAKk6
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qrVvVUMiWEc

Property Address: 1701 16th Street North unit 342, Arlington, VA 22209
Market Rent: $4,000 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible For: Electric, Gas, Internet/Cable
Square Footage: 1,337 Square Feet
Pets: Yes, Case by Case Basis
Pet Screening Fee: One Time $20 Pet Screening Fee
Parking: Private Underground Parking
Available: Mid October, 2019

New Luxury Two-story Condo with direct access elevator in premier Arlington location. Open concept floorplan and balcony are perfect for entertaining. The massive windows allow for an impressive display of natural light. Deluxe kitchen with quartz countertops, oversized island/breakfast bar, and top of the line Wolf/Subzero appliances. Located between the Rosslyn and Courthouse Metro stations, this home is minutes from dining, entertainment, and much more.

Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms
Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer
Amenities: Elevator, Hardwood floors, Patio spaces
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Move-in Fee: $300
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
Jacky Filani: 301-518-2741
Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557

(RLNE5160055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

