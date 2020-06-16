Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

1701 16th Street North Unit 342 Available 10/11/19 New Luxury Two-Story Condo with Elevator, Designer finishes, and more! - 3D Virtual Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tbhnguDAKk6

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qrVvVUMiWEc



Property Address: 1701 16th Street North unit 342, Arlington, VA 22209

Market Rent: $4,000 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Tenant Responsible For: Electric, Gas, Internet/Cable

Square Footage: 1,337 Square Feet

Pets: Yes, Case by Case Basis

Pet Screening Fee: One Time $20 Pet Screening Fee

Parking: Private Underground Parking

Available: Mid October, 2019



New Luxury Two-story Condo with direct access elevator in premier Arlington location. Open concept floorplan and balcony are perfect for entertaining. The massive windows allow for an impressive display of natural light. Deluxe kitchen with quartz countertops, oversized island/breakfast bar, and top of the line Wolf/Subzero appliances. Located between the Rosslyn and Courthouse Metro stations, this home is minutes from dining, entertainment, and much more.



Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms

Appliances: Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer

Amenities: Elevator, Hardwood floors, Patio spaces

Application Fee: $65 per applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Move-in Fee: $300

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

Jacky Filani: 301-518-2741

Barbara Beasley: 703-209-6557



(RLNE5160055)