1535 12th Street South

This is a private two bedroom, one bath, fully furnished apartment, located in the desirable Tree Streets area of Waynesboro. The luxury apartment is thoughtfully renovated, fully furnished and located in a nice, safe, family neighborhood. It is fresh and updated with attention to detail - bright colors, pecan flooring, modern brushed nickel fixtures, ceiling fan, all new stainless steel appliances: a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove. It is completely furnished with quality contemporary pieces including leather furniture, bold artwork, and 2-inch (room darkening) plantation blinds to add the finishing touch. The kitchen is fully stocked with all cookware, dishes and utensils and a new washer and dryer are conveniently included in the unit. There is off-street parking in the back or on-street parking out front at the curb. No pets and no smoking. This property is owner managed with care. includes all utilities. Cleaning services can be arranged for an additional fee.