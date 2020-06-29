1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Charming and elegant 2 bedroom, 1 bath in historic Arlington Village. This 2 level townhouse has hardwoods throughout. The lovely kitchen boasts SS appliances, a washer/dryer, great storage and cork floors. (So comfortable while cooking) The separate dining area overlooks the very private common courtyard and the deck is large and inviting.Spend your summer days at the Olympic-sized pool , which is a 2 minute walk across the ravine. Parking is assured; this unit has two parking passes,and plenty of on-street parking for visitors.. The master bedroom is huge and the second bedroom has enough space for a queen bed. It also has a separate built in desk . Don't miss out on this chance to live in a community that is private but an easy walk to shopping and nightlife. Amazon HQ2 less than 3 miles! Weekend Farmer's Market is just steps away. Owner /Agent