Arlington, VA
1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541

No Longer Available
Location

1510 South Edgewood Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Charming and elegant 2 bedroom, 1 bath in historic Arlington Village. This 2 level townhouse has hardwoods throughout. The lovely kitchen boasts SS appliances, a washer/dryer, great storage and cork floors. (So comfortable while cooking) The separate dining area overlooks the very private common courtyard and the deck is large and inviting.Spend your summer days at the Olympic-sized pool , which is a 2 minute walk across the ravine. Parking is assured; this unit has two parking passes,and plenty of on-street parking for visitors.. The master bedroom is huge and the second bedroom has enough space for a queen bed. It also has a separate built in desk . Don't miss out on this chance to live in a community that is private but an easy walk to shopping and nightlife. Amazon HQ2 less than 3 miles! Weekend Farmer's Market is just steps away. Owner /Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 have any available units?
1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 have?
Some of 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 currently offering any rent specials?
1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 pet-friendly?
No, 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 offer parking?
Yes, 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 offers parking.
Does 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 have a pool?
Yes, 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 has a pool.
Does 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 have accessible units?
No, 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 S EDGEWOOD ST #541 has units with dishwashers.
