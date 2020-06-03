1506 N GARFIELD STREET

Amenities

THE UNIT OFFERED FOR RENT IS THE LOFT BEHIND THE MAIN HOUSE. The loft is independent of the house with its own entrance and utilities. This space is one large open room with high ceilings that have been converted into a living space by adding a bathroom and a loft bed accessible with a wooden ladder. There is no traditional kitchen, only a large refrigerator and you will have to use an electric hot plate or microwave for cooking (provided). The space is charming and full of light, with large windows facing the yard and a small private porch. Located in the heart of Lyon Village, steps from restaurants, metro and everything Clarendon has to offer!