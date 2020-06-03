All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM

1506 N GARFIELD STREET

1506 North Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 North Garfield Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THE UNIT OFFERED FOR RENT IS THE LOFT BEHIND THE MAIN HOUSE. The loft is independent of the house with its own entrance and utilities. This space is one large open room with high ceilings that have been converted into a living space by adding a bathroom and a loft bed accessible with a wooden ladder. There is no traditional kitchen, only a large refrigerator and you will have to use an electric hot plate or microwave for cooking (provided). The space is charming and full of light, with large windows facing the yard and a small private porch. Located in the heart of Lyon Village, steps from restaurants, metro and everything Clarendon has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 N GARFIELD STREET have any available units?
1506 N GARFIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1506 N GARFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1506 N GARFIELD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 N GARFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1506 N GARFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1506 N GARFIELD STREET offer parking?
No, 1506 N GARFIELD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1506 N GARFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 N GARFIELD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 N GARFIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 1506 N GARFIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1506 N GARFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1506 N GARFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 N GARFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 N GARFIELD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 N GARFIELD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 N GARFIELD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

