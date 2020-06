Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

HOW DOES TWO BLOCKS TO THE METRO SOUND? Ideal location close to East Falls Church metro, W&OD Trail, Banneker Park and I-66. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts hardwood flooring throughout. You will never know you live on a busy street thanks to energy-efficient windows, while your dog will enjoy the large, lush backyard and nearby dog park.Please park on the driveway, street parking is permit only.