Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

1401 South Edgewood Street

1401 South Edgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1401 South Edgewood Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1bath, 2 level townhome in picturesque Arlington Village. Townhome is conveniently located about 2 miles from the Pentagon/Pentagon City/Shirlington and a 10 minute drive to Washington DC. Metro/ART Bus stop is 2 blocks away, connecting to Pentagon, Pentagon City and Metro Rail. Walking distance to Grocery Stores, Arlington Cinema & Draft house, Walter Reed Community Center, and numerous restaurants. Minutes from I-395, Route 50 & I-66. Townhouse includes Laminate Flooring, Refinished Kitchen, Refinished Bathroom, Electric Washer/Dryer, Gas Range, and access to Swimming Pool/Tennis Courts. Located in a very private community. Tenant responsible for payment of utilities. For more information regarding the location, community & schools, please visit www.arlingtonvillage.com. The townhouse is considered a Large Two Bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 South Edgewood Street have any available units?
1401 South Edgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 South Edgewood Street have?
Some of 1401 South Edgewood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 South Edgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1401 South Edgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 South Edgewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 South Edgewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 1401 South Edgewood Street offer parking?
No, 1401 South Edgewood Street does not offer parking.
Does 1401 South Edgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 South Edgewood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 South Edgewood Street have a pool?
Yes, 1401 South Edgewood Street has a pool.
Does 1401 South Edgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 1401 South Edgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 South Edgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 South Edgewood Street has units with dishwashers.
