1401 South Edgewood Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1bath, 2 level townhome in picturesque Arlington Village. Townhome is conveniently located about 2 miles from the Pentagon/Pentagon City/Shirlington and a 10 minute drive to Washington DC. Metro/ART Bus stop is 2 blocks away, connecting to Pentagon, Pentagon City and Metro Rail. Walking distance to Grocery Stores, Arlington Cinema & Draft house, Walter Reed Community Center, and numerous restaurants. Minutes from I-395, Route 50 & I-66. Townhouse includes Laminate Flooring, Refinished Kitchen, Refinished Bathroom, Electric Washer/Dryer, Gas Range, and access to Swimming Pool/Tennis Courts. Located in a very private community. Tenant responsible for payment of utilities. For more information regarding the location, community & schools, please visit www.arlingtonvillage.com. The townhouse is considered a Large Two Bedroom.



(RLNE4916122)