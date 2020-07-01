All apartments in Arlington
1324 12th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1324 12th St

1324 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1324 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
Whether you prefer hosting the party, relaxing in the tranquility of a luxury home, or both, this one bedroom/one bath stunner set in an amenity-filled building caters to whichever mood youre in. Play, relax, or work from home with perks including a business center, 75-foot swimming pool, rooftop sky lounge with D.C. views, gaming room, and state-of-the-art fitness center. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

Your 535 sf home boasts high-end finishes and a masterfully designed layout creating optimal flow and natural light to fill the unit. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress- free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 12th St have any available units?
1324 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 12th St have?
Some of 1324 12th St's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1324 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 1324 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1324 12th St offer parking?
No, 1324 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 1324 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1324 12th St has a pool.
Does 1324 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1324 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.

