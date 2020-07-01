1313 N GREENBRIER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for immediate occupancy in Tara Leeway Heights. Groups and pets welcome. Short term Leases considered. Uniquely large and custom home features over 5400 sq ft of living space, 4/5 bedrooms, 4 baths and ample storage throughout. Full wrap around porch, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, full size laundry room on the main, living mudroom and dining. *All upstairs bedrooms feature updated en-suite baths, walk in closets and a personal large 2nd level loft area. Each bedroom is its own master suite.* Property includes a second level living room, as well a 4th level great room perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to Lacey Woods Park, less than a mile to Westover, and close to Ballston Metro.