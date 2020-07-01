All apartments in Arlington
1313 N GREENBRIER STREET
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

1313 N GREENBRIER STREET

1313 North Greenbrier Street · No Longer Available
Location

1313 North Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Tara - Leeway Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for immediate occupancy in Tara Leeway Heights. Groups and pets welcome. Short term Leases considered. Uniquely large and custom home features over 5400 sq ft of living space, 4/5 bedrooms, 4 baths and ample storage throughout. Full wrap around porch, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, full size laundry room on the main, living mudroom and dining. *All upstairs bedrooms feature updated en-suite baths, walk in closets and a personal large 2nd level loft area. Each bedroom is its own master suite.* Property includes a second level living room, as well a 4th level great room perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to Lacey Woods Park, less than a mile to Westover, and close to Ballston Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET have any available units?
1313 N GREENBRIER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET have?
Some of 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1313 N GREENBRIER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET offer parking?
No, 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET have a pool?
No, 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 N GREENBRIER STREET has units with dishwashers.

