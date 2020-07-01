1313 N GREENBRIER STREET

Amenities
Available for immediate occupancy in Tara Leeway Heights. Groups and pets welcome. Short term Leases considered. Uniquely large and custom home features over 5400 sq ft of living space, 4/5 bedrooms, 4 baths and ample storage throughout. Full wrap around porch, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, full size laundry room on the main, living mudroom and dining. *All upstairs bedrooms feature updated en-suite baths, walk in closets and a personal large 2nd level loft area. Each bedroom is its own master suite.* Property includes a second level living room, as well a 4th level great room perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to Lacey Woods Park, less than a mile to Westover, and close to Ballston Metro.