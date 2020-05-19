1306 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool pool table

We have many apartment in downtown Arlington and Washington DC of different sizes.

Fully Furnished Apartment in the most happening part of Arlington offers spectacular views of the City. With open layouts and floor-to-ceiling windows optimize natural light and views. Convenient pedestrian access to services, amenities, restaurants, shops and public modes of transportation reduces the need for vehicular transport.



Enjoy a healthier, eco-friendly lifestyle with luxury services and amenities that provide unparalleled comfort and convenience. Its TRULY a HOME away from HOME!



Using sophisticated technologies and natural materials, this property has been thoughtfully designed to benefit both residents and the environment. A true blend of clean, green living with elegant aesthetics.



Enjoy FREE access to rooftop pool and terrace, lounge with billiards, TVs and coffee bar, Sky Club - fitness center, private dog park, underground Metro access - Crystal City and a lot more.