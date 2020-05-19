All apartments in Arlington
1306 12th St
1306 12th St

1306 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1306 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
We have many apartment in downtown Arlington and Washington DC of different sizes.
Fully Furnished Apartment in the most happening part of Arlington offers spectacular views of the City. With open layouts and floor-to-ceiling windows optimize natural light and views. Convenient pedestrian access to services, amenities, restaurants, shops and public modes of transportation reduces the need for vehicular transport.

Enjoy a healthier, eco-friendly lifestyle with luxury services and amenities that provide unparalleled comfort and convenience. Its TRULY a HOME away from HOME!

Using sophisticated technologies and natural materials, this property has been thoughtfully designed to benefit both residents and the environment. A true blend of clean, green living with elegant aesthetics.

Enjoy FREE access to rooftop pool and terrace, lounge with billiards, TVs and coffee bar, Sky Club - fitness center, private dog park, underground Metro access - Crystal City and a lot more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 12th St have any available units?
1306 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 12th St have?
Some of 1306 12th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1306 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 1306 12th St offer parking?
No, 1306 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 1306 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1306 12th St has a pool.
Does 1306 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1306 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.

