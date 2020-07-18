All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 118 N OAKLAND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
118 N OAKLAND STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

118 N OAKLAND STREET

118 North Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ashton Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

118 North Oakland Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming brick colonial home in the beautiful Ashton Heights neighborhood of North Arlington. Only a 15-minute walk to Virginia Square and Ballston metro stations (Orange and Silver lines) and to the area~s stores and restaurants (Clarendon is 20 minutes on foot). Great schools (Long Branch, Thomas Jefferson, Washington Liberty). Everything in the house is renovated. Beautiful, well maintained hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Updated kitchen with granite countertop, Kitchen Aid dishwasher, built-in Frigidaire microwave, and LG refrigerator. The living room opens up to the dining room. The sun room, which has its own HVAC split unit, new windows, and beautiful bamboo floor, can be used as a 3rd bedroom. On the upper level there~s a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a smaller bedroom as well as an updated bathroom with tub. The basement is newly renovated and has a laminate floor, a new bathroom with walk-in shower, a storage area, as well as a utility and laundry room with LG washer and dryer. The large, nicely landscaped, fully fenced-in back yard is perfect for kids and also includes a spacious stone patio for entertaining. Lawn service included.There~s a garage for storage. Ample street parking. Ten-minute drive to Amazon~s new headquarters, DC, Reagan Airport, and Crystal City mall. Ready for occupancy August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 N OAKLAND STREET have any available units?
118 N OAKLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 N OAKLAND STREET have?
Some of 118 N OAKLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 N OAKLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
118 N OAKLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 N OAKLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 118 N OAKLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 118 N OAKLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 118 N OAKLAND STREET offers parking.
Does 118 N OAKLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 N OAKLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 N OAKLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 118 N OAKLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 118 N OAKLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 118 N OAKLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 118 N OAKLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 N OAKLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Park Adams
2000 N Adams St
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston Place
901 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University