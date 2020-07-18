118 N OAKLAND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming brick colonial home in the beautiful Ashton Heights neighborhood of North Arlington. Only a 15-minute walk to Virginia Square and Ballston metro stations (Orange and Silver lines) and to the area~s stores and restaurants (Clarendon is 20 minutes on foot). Great schools (Long Branch, Thomas Jefferson, Washington Liberty). Everything in the house is renovated. Beautiful, well maintained hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Updated kitchen with granite countertop, Kitchen Aid dishwasher, built-in Frigidaire microwave, and LG refrigerator. The living room opens up to the dining room. The sun room, which has its own HVAC split unit, new windows, and beautiful bamboo floor, can be used as a 3rd bedroom. On the upper level there~s a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a smaller bedroom as well as an updated bathroom with tub. The basement is newly renovated and has a laminate floor, a new bathroom with walk-in shower, a storage area, as well as a utility and laundry room with LG washer and dryer. The large, nicely landscaped, fully fenced-in back yard is perfect for kids and also includes a spacious stone patio for entertaining. Lawn service included.There~s a garage for storage. Ample street parking. Ten-minute drive to Amazon~s new headquarters, DC, Reagan Airport, and Crystal City mall. Ready for occupancy August 1st.