1152 N TAYLOR ST
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM

1152 N TAYLOR ST

1152 North Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1152 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
3 BLOCKS TO BALLSTON METRO * Available JULY 1st * AMAZING LOCATION with all of the nearby Shops, Cafes, and Restaurants in the Ballston-Clarendon Orange Line Metro neighborhoods * Spacious 3 Level Townhouse * 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, 1 Parking Space plus plenty of Zoned street parking * Open Kitchen and family room with cozy wood-burning Fireplace and a separate Dining room * Enjoy summertime grilling on the Georgetown style patio * Kitchen has loads of granite counter space, plenty of cabinets and a large pantry * 2nd Floor Living Room with stunning hardwoods and a separate 3rd Bedroom* Full Size Washer and Dryer * 3rd Floor with Master Bedroom and 2nd Bedroom * LOW UTILITIES - Current Tenants average $105/Month Electric Bill * NO Gas and NO Water Bills * 85 Walk Score - Most errands can be accomplished nearby * 81 Bike Score - Only 3 blocks to the Custis Trail which connects to W&OD Trail, Mount Vernon Trail, and DC's Rock Creek Park Trails * 74 Transit Score - Excellent, only 3 blocks to Ballston METRO plus the ART and Metro Bus lines *LEASING DETAILS * Sorry NO Pets, NO Smoking * Landlord prefers maximum of 2 incomes to qualify * Certified Funds for 1st Month's Rent and Security Deposit * Contact Listing Agent for Online Rental Application instructions * Available July 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 N TAYLOR ST have any available units?
1152 N TAYLOR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1152 N TAYLOR ST have?
Some of 1152 N TAYLOR ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 N TAYLOR ST currently offering any rent specials?
1152 N TAYLOR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 N TAYLOR ST pet-friendly?
No, 1152 N TAYLOR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1152 N TAYLOR ST offer parking?
Yes, 1152 N TAYLOR ST offers parking.
Does 1152 N TAYLOR ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1152 N TAYLOR ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 N TAYLOR ST have a pool?
No, 1152 N TAYLOR ST does not have a pool.
Does 1152 N TAYLOR ST have accessible units?
No, 1152 N TAYLOR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 N TAYLOR ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1152 N TAYLOR ST has units with dishwashers.
