1152 N TAYLOR ST

3 BLOCKS TO BALLSTON METRO * Available JULY 1st * AMAZING LOCATION with all of the nearby Shops, Cafes, and Restaurants in the Ballston-Clarendon Orange Line Metro neighborhoods * Spacious 3 Level Townhouse * 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, 1 Parking Space plus plenty of Zoned street parking * Open Kitchen and family room with cozy wood-burning Fireplace and a separate Dining room * Enjoy summertime grilling on the Georgetown style patio * Kitchen has loads of granite counter space, plenty of cabinets and a large pantry * 2nd Floor Living Room with stunning hardwoods and a separate 3rd Bedroom* Full Size Washer and Dryer * 3rd Floor with Master Bedroom and 2nd Bedroom * LOW UTILITIES - Current Tenants average $105/Month Electric Bill * NO Gas and NO Water Bills * 85 Walk Score - Most errands can be accomplished nearby * 81 Bike Score - Only 3 blocks to the Custis Trail which connects to W&OD Trail, Mount Vernon Trail, and DC's Rock Creek Park Trails * 74 Transit Score - Excellent, only 3 blocks to Ballston METRO plus the ART and Metro Bus lines *LEASING DETAILS * Sorry NO Pets, NO Smoking * Landlord prefers maximum of 2 incomes to qualify * Certified Funds for 1st Month's Rent and Security Deposit * Contact Listing Agent for Online Rental Application instructions * Available July 1st