Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1128 North Taylor Street

1128 North Taylor Street · (202) 965-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1128 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1128 North Taylor Street · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Exc. Location! 3-level 3 BD 3 BA townhouse in Ballston - Lovely 3 level, 3 Bedroom and 3 Bath town home right in Ballston. Features a large kitchen, working fireplace, ample storage with 2 pull down stairs to attic space. One off street parking space is included, with street parking in the neighborhood. A quick walk to the new Ballston Quarter, Ballston-MU Metro Station with shopping a short stroll to Giant or Harris Teeter. Just a short distance to the nightlife and restaurants of Clarendon.

Walk Score of 85 (Very Walkable)
Transit Score of 75 (Excellent Transit)
Bike Score of 81 (Very Bikeable)

***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***
Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650
Application Fee $77.
1-year minimum lease.
Tenant resposible for all utilites
First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.
House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4821859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 North Taylor Street have any available units?
1128 North Taylor Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1128 North Taylor Street currently offering any rent specials?
1128 North Taylor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 North Taylor Street pet-friendly?
No, 1128 North Taylor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1128 North Taylor Street offer parking?
Yes, 1128 North Taylor Street does offer parking.
Does 1128 North Taylor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 North Taylor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 North Taylor Street have a pool?
No, 1128 North Taylor Street does not have a pool.
Does 1128 North Taylor Street have accessible units?
No, 1128 North Taylor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 North Taylor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 North Taylor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 North Taylor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 North Taylor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
