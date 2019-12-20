1128 North Taylor Street

Amenities

parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking

Exc. Location! 3-level 3 BD 3 BA townhouse in Ballston - Lovely 3 level, 3 Bedroom and 3 Bath town home right in Ballston. Features a large kitchen, working fireplace, ample storage with 2 pull down stairs to attic space. One off street parking space is included, with street parking in the neighborhood. A quick walk to the new Ballston Quarter, Ballston-MU Metro Station with shopping a short stroll to Giant or Harris Teeter. Just a short distance to the nightlife and restaurants of Clarendon.



Walk Score of 85 (Very Walkable)

Transit Score of 75 (Excellent Transit)

Bike Score of 81 (Very Bikeable)



Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650

Application Fee $77.

1-year minimum lease.

Tenant resposible for all utilites

First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



