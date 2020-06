Amenities

Located in one of Arlington~s most distinguished neighborhoods, this brand-new craftsman style home offers luxurious finishes and amenities. 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, study, spacious rec. room, elevator and hardwood flooring throughout. Steps to Ballston Metro, and direct District access right across the street. Over 70 restaurants in the surrounding 5 blocks, there is something for everyone!