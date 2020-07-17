1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym parking pool garage internet access

1121 Arlington Blvd Arlington VA 22209

.

AGENTS WELCOME!....WALK TO METRO -ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - WITH GAR SPACE!!, Park the car as it is just a short stroll to everything! Modern kitchen, hardwood floors, large windows, & gas cooking. River Place offers gated/guarded community, pool, gym, fitness center, rec center, hair salon, fitness paths along the River, dry cleaner, concierge, bike paths, and so much more.

.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED AND GARAGE SPACE!!

.

Enjoy that highly desired Arlington Life Style. Close to all major routes, Washington DC, Georgetown, Pentagon, Airport, Potomac River, Grocery Shopping, other shops and plenty of Restaurants. 5 min walk to Rosslyn Metro Orange, Silver & Blue Lines. Direct to the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, Foggy Bottom, Downtown DC, Tysons Corner.

.

No Contact Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. EOH