Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829

1121 Arlington Boulevard · (202) 615-6351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1121 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
1121 Arlington Blvd Arlington VA 22209
.
AGENTS WELCOME!....WALK TO METRO -ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - WITH GAR SPACE!!, Park the car as it is just a short stroll to everything! Modern kitchen, hardwood floors, large windows, & gas cooking. River Place offers gated/guarded community, pool, gym, fitness center, rec center, hair salon, fitness paths along the River, dry cleaner, concierge, bike paths, and so much more.
.
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED AND GARAGE SPACE!!
.
Enjoy that highly desired Arlington Life Style. Close to all major routes, Washington DC, Georgetown, Pentagon, Airport, Potomac River, Grocery Shopping, other shops and plenty of Restaurants. 5 min walk to Rosslyn Metro Orange, Silver & Blue Lines. Direct to the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, Foggy Bottom, Downtown DC, Tysons Corner.
.
No Contact Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services LLC. EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 have any available units?
1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 have?
Some of 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 offers parking.
Does 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 has a pool.
Does 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 have accessible units?
No, 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Arlington Blvd, Apt 829 has units with dishwashers.

