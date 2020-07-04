All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104

1111 Army Navy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
A GREAT CATCH! The amazing view of the Washington, DC skyline from this River House apartment does not often come on the rental market. Rent this apartment with large rooms and amazing views of the Capitol, the Pentagon, the Washington Monument, and the Jefferson and Lincoln Memorials. Across the street from the Pentagon City metro station (yellow and blue lines) and only two stops to LEnfant Plaza in DC. One block from Harris Teeter grocery store, Pentagon Row restaurants, and the Fashion Center shopping mall. Outside and inside, deck parking available. Pool, tennis courts, and fitness center on site (and free). Easy laundry room access in the basement, with plenty of washers and dryers. Professional concierge on duty 24/7, and they are very responsive. Flexible move in date and right to renew the lease when your term is up. I can send you a copy of the floor plan. I have lived here since 2008 and absolutely love it.

If interested, you are invited to come over to my apartment and take a look. Also, I can send you email attachments of pictures of those views, to supplement the pictures currently attached at this Sublet.com website. The views from both the living room and bedroom of this apartment have to be seen to really be appreciated.

AMAZING VIEWS, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 have any available units?
1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 have?
Some of 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 offers parking.
Does 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 has a pool.
Does 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 have accessible units?
No, 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104 does not have units with dishwashers.

