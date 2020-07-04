1111 Army Navy Drive Unit: 1104

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking gym pool concierge

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

A GREAT CATCH! The amazing view of the Washington, DC skyline from this River House apartment does not often come on the rental market. Rent this apartment with large rooms and amazing views of the Capitol, the Pentagon, the Washington Monument, and the Jefferson and Lincoln Memorials. Across the street from the Pentagon City metro station (yellow and blue lines) and only two stops to LEnfant Plaza in DC. One block from Harris Teeter grocery store, Pentagon Row restaurants, and the Fashion Center shopping mall. Outside and inside, deck parking available. Pool, tennis courts, and fitness center on site (and free). Easy laundry room access in the basement, with plenty of washers and dryers. Professional concierge on duty 24/7, and they are very responsive. Flexible move in date and right to renew the lease when your term is up. I can send you a copy of the floor plan. I have lived here since 2008 and absolutely love it.



If interested, you are invited to come over to my apartment and take a look. Also, I can send you email attachments of pictures of those views, to supplement the pictures currently attached at this Sublet.com website. The views from both the living room and bedroom of this apartment have to be seen to really be appreciated.



AMAZING VIEWS, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN DC.