108 N George Mason Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Charming second floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath condo available first week in June. The condo is in the quiet Arlington Oaks subdivision (http://www.arlingtonoaks.com/) and is about a 20 minute walk to the center of Ballston and two Metro Stations (Ballston & Virginia Square) - a great location! Blocks from the National Guard Arlington Hall and the State Department's Foreign Service Institute. Steps from a Capital Bikeshare station. The neighborhood has a Walk Score of 83!



Apartment has a large bedroom with plenty of closet space, updated kitchen and bathroom. Amenities include fireplace, balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, A/C, ceiling fan in bedroom, gas stove and oven, storage unit, fitness center, 2 permanent parking spots, and 2 guest spots. Water, trash, and heat included in rent. No pets please.



Don't miss this opportunity to live in a top-floor unit with a balcony! Only a handful of apartments in this development have balconies and this one overlooks a gorgeous park setting.



Location at North George Mason and Route 50



Metrobus Routes 4A, 4B, 10B, 22A, 22C, 23B, 41



Located near: Ballston, Virginia Square, Arlington, Arlington Hall, George Shultz Foreign Service Institute, metro, National Science Foundation, NSF, CACI, Pentagon, Pentagon City, National Landing, National Airport, Alexandria, Shirlington, FDIC, Orange Line, Zip Car, Buckingham, El Paso, Harris Teeter, Kettler Iceplex, Ballston Quarter and more!



Less than a 4 mile bike to Metropolitan Park: Amazon’s HQ2.