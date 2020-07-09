All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 108 N George Mason Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
108 N George Mason Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

108 N George Mason Dr

108 North George Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Buckingham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

108 North George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Charming second floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath condo available first week in June. The condo is in the quiet Arlington Oaks subdivision (http://www.arlingtonoaks.com/) and is about a 20 minute walk to the center of Ballston and two Metro Stations (Ballston & Virginia Square) - a great location! Blocks from the National Guard Arlington Hall and the State Department's Foreign Service Institute. Steps from a Capital Bikeshare station. The neighborhood has a Walk Score of 83!

Apartment has a large bedroom with plenty of closet space, updated kitchen and bathroom. Amenities include fireplace, balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, A/C, ceiling fan in bedroom, gas stove and oven, storage unit, fitness center, 2 permanent parking spots, and 2 guest spots. Water, trash, and heat included in rent. No pets please.

Don't miss this opportunity to live in a top-floor unit with a balcony! Only a handful of apartments in this development have balconies and this one overlooks a gorgeous park setting.

Location at North George Mason and Route 50

Metrobus Routes 4A, 4B, 10B, 22A, 22C, 23B, 41

Available to show upon request, please email if you'd like more information or to schedule a tour.

Located near: Ballston, Virginia Square, Arlington, Arlington Hall, George Shultz Foreign Service Institute, metro, National Science Foundation, NSF, CACI, Pentagon, Pentagon City, National Landing, National Airport, Alexandria, Shirlington, FDIC, Orange Line, Zip Car, Buckingham, El Paso, Harris Teeter, Kettler Iceplex, Ballston Quarter and more!

Less than a 4 mile bike to Metropolitan Park: Amazon’s HQ2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 N George Mason Dr have any available units?
108 N George Mason Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 N George Mason Dr have?
Some of 108 N George Mason Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 N George Mason Dr currently offering any rent specials?
108 N George Mason Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 N George Mason Dr pet-friendly?
No, 108 N George Mason Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 108 N George Mason Dr offer parking?
Yes, 108 N George Mason Dr offers parking.
Does 108 N George Mason Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 N George Mason Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 N George Mason Dr have a pool?
No, 108 N George Mason Dr does not have a pool.
Does 108 N George Mason Dr have accessible units?
No, 108 N George Mason Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 108 N George Mason Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 N George Mason Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakland Apartments
3710 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
The Millennium at Metropolitan Park
1330 S Fair St
Arlington, VA 22202
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University