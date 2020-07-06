1001 26TH STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

An AMAZING Home located on a PICTURESQUE Street. Merely MINUTES from Amazon's HQ2, Pentagon City Metro, Crystal City Metro, Washington DC, Reagan National Airport, National Harbor, Shops and Restaurants. With over 2300SF, this home offers 3 generous bedrooms and 2 RENOVATED baths. Included is a Music Room/Library*Office w/Separate Entrance*NEW Refrigerator*NEW Washer and Dryer*Upgraded Electrical system in 2019* Built-Ins*a Classic Wood Burning Fireplace*Hardwood Floors-No Carpet ANYWHERE*Bedroom w/ attached Bonus Room w/ Cedar Closet*2 Car ATTACHED garage*Tons of Closet Space and Endless Storage*AND Timeless Character and Charm. PETS are WELCOMED! 18 Months Lease Preferred. This home is a MUST-SEE!