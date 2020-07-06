All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
1001 26TH STREET S
Last updated January 15 2020 at 7:59 PM

1001 26TH STREET S

1001 26th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1001 26th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
An AMAZING Home located on a PICTURESQUE Street. Merely MINUTES from Amazon's HQ2, Pentagon City Metro, Crystal City Metro, Washington DC, Reagan National Airport, National Harbor, Shops and Restaurants. With over 2300SF, this home offers 3 generous bedrooms and 2 RENOVATED baths. Included is a Music Room/Library*Office w/Separate Entrance*NEW Refrigerator*NEW Washer and Dryer*Upgraded Electrical system in 2019* Built-Ins*a Classic Wood Burning Fireplace*Hardwood Floors-No Carpet ANYWHERE*Bedroom w/ attached Bonus Room w/ Cedar Closet*2 Car ATTACHED garage*Tons of Closet Space and Endless Storage*AND Timeless Character and Charm. PETS are WELCOMED! 18 Months Lease Preferred. This home is a MUST-SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 26TH STREET S have any available units?
1001 26TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 26TH STREET S have?
Some of 1001 26TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 26TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1001 26TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 26TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 26TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 1001 26TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1001 26TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 1001 26TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 26TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 26TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1001 26TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1001 26TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1001 26TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 26TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 26TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.

