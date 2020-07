Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge fire pit 24hr gym bbq/grill internet access key fob access lobby tennis court accessible elevator parking pool on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe new construction online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community volleyball court

In the Heart of Alexandria



Command Attention. Get a Fresh Look at The Graham.

Get noticed at the all-new The Graham at Southern Towers. Located just off I-395 in Alexandria, at The Graham you will be moments from shopping and dining at Shirlington and Bailey's Crossroads and just across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station. Take an express bus straight from our front door to the Yellow or Blue Line at the Pentagon Metro Station or take in the view from your bright, airy apartment – it's been renovated inside and out with chic new finishes and fixtures. See and be seen, getting pumped in the new fitness center or hosting a barbeque on the walk-out terrace, just off the spacious, chic clubroom. Your new home at The Graham is sure to turn some heads.