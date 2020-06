Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse hot tub

Welcome to The Mill, a beautifully restored factory converted into luxury living. Historic charm meets modern design in this two-level loft. 20 ft ceilings with original exposed brick and beams. Spa inspired bathroom, and oversized windows to fill the flat with natural light. Roof level clubroom with outdoor terrace, private park, and minutes to shops and the metro! Industrial urban living at its finest.