Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Must see this 3br/3.5ba. Many amenities include a gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, wood floors throughout, grilling deck off kitchen, tandem garage parking for two cars with extra storage. Quiet and sunny rooftop deck. Located in a mews setting with easy access to Braddock Street Metro, Route 1, and Reagan airport. Tenants request a reasonable notice for viewing, please call for apt..