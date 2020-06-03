All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:24 PM

801 N PITT STREET

801 North Pitt Street · (703) 942-8983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
*** AVAILABLE Immediately *** UTILITIES : Gas, electric, water, trash included *** PARKING : 2 parking permit ***NO PETS PLEASE *** ABOUT THIS HOME : Fully renovated, fantastic 1 bed /1 bath condo in the Port-Royal community. Brand new, water poof laminate floors and fresh paint through out. Spacious and open living room / dining room extends to a balcony facing west with the views of the George Washington National Masonic Memorial, Old Town, and beautiful sunsets. Large, bright master bedroom with ample storage / closet spaces. Fully renovated kitchen featuring brand new stainless-steel appliances , granite kitchen counter- top, cabinets, and slick back splash. Fully renovated bathroom with brand new floor and tiles. Washer and dryer conveniently located across from the elevators just down the hall. Go up three floors to access the spectacular roof top deck with incredible, panoramic views of Potomac River and Old Town, perfect for grilling, sunbathing, or just relaxing. Fully secured building with 24-hour concierge and package services. ABOUT THIS LOCATION: Walking paradise bar none. Less than one block to Harris Teeter and go another block to Trader Joe's. Potomac River, parks, tennis courts, coffee shops, ABC stores, cleaners, Old Town Sports & Health, restaurants, and other amenities are all with minutes of walking. Cyclists or joggers reach the Mount Vernon Trail just one block away. Walk 15 minutes to Braddock Road Metro stations or hop on the DASH bus on the corner to either King Street or Braddock Road Metro stations. Walk 12 minutes on Pitt Street to reach the bustling King Street shops and restaurants. Convenient old town with enjoying resort life .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 N PITT STREET have any available units?
801 N PITT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 N PITT STREET have?
Some of 801 N PITT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 N PITT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
801 N PITT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 N PITT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 801 N PITT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 801 N PITT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 801 N PITT STREET does offer parking.
Does 801 N PITT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 N PITT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 N PITT STREET have a pool?
No, 801 N PITT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 801 N PITT STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 801 N PITT STREET has accessible units.
Does 801 N PITT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 N PITT STREET has units with dishwashers.
