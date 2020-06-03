801 N PITT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible coffee bar 24hr concierge elevator parking bbq/grill tennis court

*** AVAILABLE Immediately *** UTILITIES : Gas, electric, water, trash included *** PARKING : 2 parking permit ***NO PETS PLEASE *** ABOUT THIS HOME : Fully renovated, fantastic 1 bed /1 bath condo in the Port-Royal community. Brand new, water poof laminate floors and fresh paint through out. Spacious and open living room / dining room extends to a balcony facing west with the views of the George Washington National Masonic Memorial, Old Town, and beautiful sunsets. Large, bright master bedroom with ample storage / closet spaces. Fully renovated kitchen featuring brand new stainless-steel appliances , granite kitchen counter- top, cabinets, and slick back splash. Fully renovated bathroom with brand new floor and tiles. Washer and dryer conveniently located across from the elevators just down the hall. Go up three floors to access the spectacular roof top deck with incredible, panoramic views of Potomac River and Old Town, perfect for grilling, sunbathing, or just relaxing. Fully secured building with 24-hour concierge and package services. ABOUT THIS LOCATION: Walking paradise bar none. Less than one block to Harris Teeter and go another block to Trader Joe's. Potomac River, parks, tennis courts, coffee shops, ABC stores, cleaners, Old Town Sports & Health, restaurants, and other amenities are all with minutes of walking. Cyclists or joggers reach the Mount Vernon Trail just one block away. Walk 15 minutes to Braddock Road Metro stations or hop on the DASH bus on the corner to either King Street or Braddock Road Metro stations. Walk 12 minutes on Pitt Street to reach the bustling King Street shops and restaurants. Convenient old town with enjoying resort life .