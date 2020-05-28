All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

737 DIAMOND AVENUE

737 Diamond Avenue · (703) 535-3610
Location

737 Diamond Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$4,249

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***SEE VIDEO TOUR of your NEW HOME in Potomac Yard - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EP8XhbewcFw **** Ready for you to move into today! This luxurious 3 level end-unit townhome has everything you need! Boasting over 2,700 sq ft of glamorous living space, with modern finishes, gourmet kitchen with oversized island and an abundance of storage, you will look no further! Built in 2014. You are going to love your new home here complete with large living/dining room, MASSIVE master bedroom/bathroom, laundry room conveniently located between the bedrooms upstairs, parking for TWO- on in the garage and another in the driveway! Freshly painted. This home has THREE balconies with fantastic views of the surrounding area that you will not find with any other home! AWESOME location- walk to Del Ray or Crystal City, or take your bike out on the walking paths that stem all the way to the scenic trails of the George Washington Parkway! About 1 mile to Braddock Road Metro or take the metro bus directly which is just steps from your front door! This home is sure to please! Pets welcomed on a case-by-case basis. Multiple year leases also considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 DIAMOND AVENUE have any available units?
737 DIAMOND AVENUE has a unit available for $4,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 DIAMOND AVENUE have?
Some of 737 DIAMOND AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 DIAMOND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
737 DIAMOND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 DIAMOND AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 DIAMOND AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 737 DIAMOND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 737 DIAMOND AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 737 DIAMOND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 DIAMOND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 DIAMOND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 737 DIAMOND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 737 DIAMOND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 737 DIAMOND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 737 DIAMOND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 DIAMOND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
