737 DIAMOND AVENUE

***SEE VIDEO TOUR of your NEW HOME in Potomac Yard - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EP8XhbewcFw **** Ready for you to move into today! This luxurious 3 level end-unit townhome has everything you need! Boasting over 2,700 sq ft of glamorous living space, with modern finishes, gourmet kitchen with oversized island and an abundance of storage, you will look no further! Built in 2014. You are going to love your new home here complete with large living/dining room, MASSIVE master bedroom/bathroom, laundry room conveniently located between the bedrooms upstairs, parking for TWO- on in the garage and another in the driveway! Freshly painted. This home has THREE balconies with fantastic views of the surrounding area that you will not find with any other home! AWESOME location- walk to Del Ray or Crystal City, or take your bike out on the walking paths that stem all the way to the scenic trails of the George Washington Parkway! About 1 mile to Braddock Road Metro or take the metro bus directly which is just steps from your front door! This home is sure to please! Pets welcomed on a case-by-case basis. Multiple year leases also considered.