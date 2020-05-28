All apartments in Alexandria
725 S FAYETTE ST
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

725 S FAYETTE ST

725 South Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

725 South Fayette Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A lovely townhouse near the heart of Alexandria, nestled off of the main road. Private off street parking, located a short distance from the Route 1 & Beltway interchange, and a mile from the King Street Metro! Freshly neutralized interior colors. Unique ceramic tile counter tops with copper backsplash. Screened in covered back porch. Warm hardwood floors on upper levels. Spacious carpeted Rec. Room in the finished, cable-ready, basement, with custom-built bookcase & storage space. Ceramic floor on mudroom, laundry room and half-bath in basement. Pets considered on a case by case basis. An Absolute Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 S FAYETTE ST have any available units?
725 S FAYETTE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 725 S FAYETTE ST have?
Some of 725 S FAYETTE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 S FAYETTE ST currently offering any rent specials?
725 S FAYETTE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 S FAYETTE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 S FAYETTE ST is pet friendly.
Does 725 S FAYETTE ST offer parking?
Yes, 725 S FAYETTE ST offers parking.
Does 725 S FAYETTE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 S FAYETTE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 S FAYETTE ST have a pool?
No, 725 S FAYETTE ST does not have a pool.
Does 725 S FAYETTE ST have accessible units?
No, 725 S FAYETTE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 725 S FAYETTE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 S FAYETTE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 S FAYETTE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 S FAYETTE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
