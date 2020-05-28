725 S FAYETTE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A lovely townhouse near the heart of Alexandria, nestled off of the main road. Private off street parking, located a short distance from the Route 1 & Beltway interchange, and a mile from the King Street Metro! Freshly neutralized interior colors. Unique ceramic tile counter tops with copper backsplash. Screened in covered back porch. Warm hardwood floors on upper levels. Spacious carpeted Rec. Room in the finished, cable-ready, basement, with custom-built bookcase & storage space. Ceramic floor on mudroom, laundry room and half-bath in basement. Pets considered on a case by case basis. An Absolute Must See!