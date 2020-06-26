All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 724 W GLEBE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
724 W GLEBE ROAD
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

724 W GLEBE ROAD

724 West Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

724 West Glebe Road, Alexandria, VA 22305
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
End unit 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Alexandria with garage and guest parking space, backs to private yard and quiet, tree-filled lots! Less than 15 minutes to National Mall, airport, Del Ray, Pentagon City (off-peak times). Close to Shirlington and Old Town. Easy access to 395. Commute: bus stop across street direct to Pentagon metro. Newly renovated kitchen w/ full-sized fridge and gas stove, adjoining new deck, and downstairs bathroom w/ rainforest showerhead. Ample storage with newly renovated attic and custom closets in master bedroom. Each bedroom has bathroom. Living room with decorative fireplace and surround sound stereo. ADT included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 W GLEBE ROAD have any available units?
724 W GLEBE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 724 W GLEBE ROAD have?
Some of 724 W GLEBE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 W GLEBE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
724 W GLEBE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 W GLEBE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 724 W GLEBE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 724 W GLEBE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 724 W GLEBE ROAD offers parking.
Does 724 W GLEBE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 W GLEBE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 W GLEBE ROAD have a pool?
No, 724 W GLEBE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 724 W GLEBE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 724 W GLEBE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 724 W GLEBE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 W GLEBE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 724 W GLEBE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 W GLEBE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct
Alexandria, VA 22304
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University