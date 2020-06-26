724 W GLEBE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

End unit 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Alexandria with garage and guest parking space, backs to private yard and quiet, tree-filled lots! Less than 15 minutes to National Mall, airport, Del Ray, Pentagon City (off-peak times). Close to Shirlington and Old Town. Easy access to 395. Commute: bus stop across street direct to Pentagon metro. Newly renovated kitchen w/ full-sized fridge and gas stove, adjoining new deck, and downstairs bathroom w/ rainforest showerhead. Ample storage with newly renovated attic and custom closets in master bedroom. Each bedroom has bathroom. Living room with decorative fireplace and surround sound stereo. ADT included in rent.