Alexandria, VA
723 DIAMOND AVENUE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM
723 DIAMOND AVENUE
723 Diamond Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
723 Diamond Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 723 DIAMOND AVENUE have any available units?
723 DIAMOND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 723 DIAMOND AVENUE have?
Some of 723 DIAMOND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 723 DIAMOND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
723 DIAMOND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 DIAMOND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 723 DIAMOND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 723 DIAMOND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 723 DIAMOND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 723 DIAMOND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 DIAMOND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 DIAMOND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 723 DIAMOND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 723 DIAMOND AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 723 DIAMOND AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 723 DIAMOND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 DIAMOND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 DIAMOND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 DIAMOND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
