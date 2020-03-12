719 GIBBON STREET

Amenities

Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Victorian in Old Town Alexandria. This home offers a large gourmet kitchen with granite island, wall-mounted TV & French doors that lead to a private fenced rear patio and garden. Tall windows,transom doors,11'ceilings,built-ins,rich moldings, skylight & orig floors. Spacious lower level family room (optional 3rd bedroom )w/high ceiling,exposed brick & full bath. 2 PARKING SPACES. King Street shops, restaurant, bars, and metro and less than one block to a Metro Bus that goes to the Pentagon. Quick access to GW Parkway and 495 and just minutes to Downtown DC.