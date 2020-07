Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

Unit just repainted throughout! It's fresh and ready for you... Wonderful top floor unit with great light. Updated kitchen with corian counters, tall cabinets and eat-in space, recent microwave, new refrigerator (Oct. 2019). Wood floors through out and plantation shutters. newer HVAC system in LR. Extra storage and common laundry in building. Community pool and nice courtyard setting. Fantastic location - walk to shops, restaurants, parks, river and more!!!