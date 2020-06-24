All apartments in Alexandria
706 S FAYETTE ST #12

706 S Fayette St · No Longer Available
Location

706 S Fayette St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great location - This is the perfect 1 BR condo in Alexandria. Freshly painted and updated. Hardwood floors. Close to I495 and Metro. Water * Sewer included in rent. Laundry & storage bin are in adjacent building to the left.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 have any available units?
706 S FAYETTE ST #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 currently offering any rent specials?
706 S FAYETTE ST #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 pet-friendly?
No, 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 offer parking?
Yes, 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 offers parking.
Does 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 have a pool?
No, 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 does not have a pool.
Does 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 have accessible units?
No, 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 S FAYETTE ST #12 does not have units with air conditioning.
