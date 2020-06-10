All apartments in Alexandria
701 BASHFORD LN

701 Bashford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

701 Bashford Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WOW! This one is truly special. Beautifully updated with attention to detail while maintaining the period charm. Flooded with light, gleaming wood floors, cozy living room wood burning fireplace. The beautiful gourmet kitchen features white cabinetry, marble counters and island top. Very clever rear yard offers off-street parking or use as a large private patio. Front porch and large fenced side yard complete the picture. Two Blocks to the Potomac River Jog/Bike trail, 2-traffic lights to D.C. and a little over a mile to the heart of Historic Old Town Alexandria. Metro is within 15-minute walk or bus ride and, express bus stop to D.C. is close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 BASHFORD LN have any available units?
701 BASHFORD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 BASHFORD LN have?
Some of 701 BASHFORD LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 BASHFORD LN currently offering any rent specials?
701 BASHFORD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 BASHFORD LN pet-friendly?
No, 701 BASHFORD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 701 BASHFORD LN offer parking?
Yes, 701 BASHFORD LN offers parking.
Does 701 BASHFORD LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 BASHFORD LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 BASHFORD LN have a pool?
No, 701 BASHFORD LN does not have a pool.
Does 701 BASHFORD LN have accessible units?
No, 701 BASHFORD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 701 BASHFORD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 BASHFORD LN has units with dishwashers.
