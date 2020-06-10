701 BASHFORD LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WOW! This one is truly special. Beautifully updated with attention to detail while maintaining the period charm. Flooded with light, gleaming wood floors, cozy living room wood burning fireplace. The beautiful gourmet kitchen features white cabinetry, marble counters and island top. Very clever rear yard offers off-street parking or use as a large private patio. Front porch and large fenced side yard complete the picture. Two Blocks to the Potomac River Jog/Bike trail, 2-traffic lights to D.C. and a little over a mile to the heart of Historic Old Town Alexandria. Metro is within 15-minute walk or bus ride and, express bus stop to D.C. is close by.