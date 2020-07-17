700 UNION ST S

Amenities

Welcome to your new home! This beautiful and luxurious townhouse has over 3,200 square ft of interior space with high-end finishes. There are also three outdoor spaces: two rooftop terraces with newly installed Italian porcelain pavers (one terrace has a water view); and a walled Georgetown patio. The lower level features marble flooring and a large family room that goes out to the patio, a bedroom / den / office, a full bath, wet bar, sauna, storage room and inside access to the garage. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room with a fireplace, an elegant dining room with Palladian windows and a domed hand-painted ceiling, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, island / breakfast bar, and built-in wood cabinets. The two upper floors have two master bedrooms, two master baths, walk-in closets, and access to the second terrace with a waterfront view. This home is a one-of-a-kind Arthur Cotton Moore model located on a corner lot at the Ford's Landing community with full sunlight on 3 sides. Excellent location, close to everything, easy access to Potomac Yards/National Landing, Crystal City, Pentagon, Washington D.C., and everywhere you want to go. Old Town~s walkability is one of its greatest draws and it also offers multiple forms of transportation such as the water taxi, Metrorail, train, bus, ride share, car share, bikes, scooters and the King St trolley. Old Town's waterfront is one of D.C.'s top destinations. Public parks, shopping, restaurant dining, street performances, and river cruises are just a few of the opportunities to enjoy close proximity to the water and the Mount Vernon bike trail just steps away from this home. This is an ideal home for the current Work From Home (WFH) environment. A Must see.