All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 700 UNION ST S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
700 UNION ST S
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

700 UNION ST S

700 S Union St · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

700 S Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
Welcome to your new home! This beautiful and luxurious townhouse has over 3,200 square ft of interior space with high-end finishes. There are also three outdoor spaces: two rooftop terraces with newly installed Italian porcelain pavers (one terrace has a water view); and a walled Georgetown patio. The lower level features marble flooring and a large family room that goes out to the patio, a bedroom / den / office, a full bath, wet bar, sauna, storage room and inside access to the garage. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room with a fireplace, an elegant dining room with Palladian windows and a domed hand-painted ceiling, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, island / breakfast bar, and built-in wood cabinets. The two upper floors have two master bedrooms, two master baths, walk-in closets, and access to the second terrace with a waterfront view. This home is a one-of-a-kind Arthur Cotton Moore model located on a corner lot at the Ford's Landing community with full sunlight on 3 sides. Excellent location, close to everything, easy access to Potomac Yards/National Landing, Crystal City, Pentagon, Washington D.C., and everywhere you want to go. Old Town~s walkability is one of its greatest draws and it also offers multiple forms of transportation such as the water taxi, Metrorail, train, bus, ride share, car share, bikes, scooters and the King St trolley. Old Town's waterfront is one of D.C.'s top destinations. Public parks, shopping, restaurant dining, street performances, and river cruises are just a few of the opportunities to enjoy close proximity to the water and the Mount Vernon bike trail just steps away from this home. This is an ideal home for the current Work From Home (WFH) environment. A Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 UNION ST S have any available units?
700 UNION ST S has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 UNION ST S have?
Some of 700 UNION ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 UNION ST S currently offering any rent specials?
700 UNION ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 UNION ST S pet-friendly?
No, 700 UNION ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 700 UNION ST S offer parking?
Yes, 700 UNION ST S offers parking.
Does 700 UNION ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 UNION ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 UNION ST S have a pool?
No, 700 UNION ST S does not have a pool.
Does 700 UNION ST S have accessible units?
No, 700 UNION ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 700 UNION ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 UNION ST S has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 UNION ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 UNION ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 700 UNION ST S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity