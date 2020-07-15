All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
7 CANTERBURY SQUARE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

7 CANTERBURY SQUARE

7 Canterbury Square · No Longer Available
Location

7 Canterbury Square, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Condo with 2 large size BR and One full bath and Den on the ground level.Hardwood floors throughout, new paint. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Gas cooking, separate 4x5 storage, common laundry room next to the unit's front door on the same level. WATER, ELECTRIC, GAS, TRASH PICK UP INCLUDED IN RENT. Two parking passes + one guest permit. Guest permit valid up to 72 hours. Close to Van Dorn & King St Metro, I-395, bus route, shopping. No smoking, no pets. one month security deposit, $55.00 application fee.Swimming pool. $50.00 move-in fee. Professionally cleaned and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE have any available units?
7 CANTERBURY SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE have?
Some of 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
7 CANTERBURY SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE offers parking.
Does 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE has a pool.
Does 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 CANTERBURY SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
