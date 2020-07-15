7 CANTERBURY SQUARE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Condo with 2 large size BR and One full bath and Den on the ground level.Hardwood floors throughout, new paint. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Gas cooking, separate 4x5 storage, common laundry room next to the unit's front door on the same level. WATER, ELECTRIC, GAS, TRASH PICK UP INCLUDED IN RENT. Two parking passes + one guest permit. Guest permit valid up to 72 hours. Close to Van Dorn & King St Metro, I-395, bus route, shopping. No smoking, no pets. one month security deposit, $55.00 application fee.Swimming pool. $50.00 move-in fee. Professionally cleaned and ready to move in.