622 S PAYNE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

622 S PAYNE STREET

622 South Payne Street · No Longer Available
Location

622 South Payne Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Renovated Old Town Townhome;Close To King St Metro,495,395,George Washington Parkway For Easy Commute,Open Floor Plan With Hardwood Floors,Modern Kitchen With Lots Of Tall Cabinets,Granite Counters,SS Appliances,Stylish Light Flooring,And Natural Light.Upper Level 3 Bedrooms,Upgraded Bathroom,CeilingFans,HDW Floors,Pull Down Attic.Lower Level Family Room With Full Bath,Recessed Lighting Perfect For Get Togethers.Utility Room With Storage,W/D,Workshop Area.Wonderful Screen Porch Connects Off Kitchen And Lower Level and Large Fenced Backyard.Wonderful Renovated Well Maintained Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 S PAYNE STREET have any available units?
622 S PAYNE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 S PAYNE STREET have?
Some of 622 S PAYNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 S PAYNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
622 S PAYNE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 S PAYNE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 622 S PAYNE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 622 S PAYNE STREET offer parking?
No, 622 S PAYNE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 622 S PAYNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 S PAYNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 S PAYNE STREET have a pool?
No, 622 S PAYNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 622 S PAYNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 622 S PAYNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 622 S PAYNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 S PAYNE STREET has units with dishwashers.
