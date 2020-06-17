622 S PAYNE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently Renovated Old Town Townhome;Close To King St Metro,495,395,George Washington Parkway For Easy Commute,Open Floor Plan With Hardwood Floors,Modern Kitchen With Lots Of Tall Cabinets,Granite Counters,SS Appliances,Stylish Light Flooring,And Natural Light.Upper Level 3 Bedrooms,Upgraded Bathroom,CeilingFans,HDW Floors,Pull Down Attic.Lower Level Family Room With Full Bath,Recessed Lighting Perfect For Get Togethers.Utility Room With Storage,W/D,Workshop Area.Wonderful Screen Porch Connects Off Kitchen And Lower Level and Large Fenced Backyard.Wonderful Renovated Well Maintained Home