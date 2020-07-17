All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

610 N. Alfred Street

610 North Alfred Street · (703) 520-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 North Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 610 N. Alfred Street · Avail. Jul 20

$2,950

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
610 N. Alfred Street Available 07/20/20 Beautiful Condo Old Town Charm - Fully renovated condo offering classic Old Town charm with all the modern conveniences. This spacious two-level condo features an upscale kitchen complete with granite countertops, ample storage, heated floors, stainless steel appliances, and 6 burner gas stove. Leading outside from the kitchen you will find a lovely paver patio perfect for grilling and plenty of room for entertaining. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout the living and dining room and a renovated half bathroom. The 2nd floor has two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a conveniently located laundry room. The large and spacious master bedroom boasts a sparkling ensuite private master bathroom with a glass-enclosed spa-like tiled shower, spacious double vanity, and walk-in closet. Conveniently located blocks to abundant shopping and dining, this wonderful Old Town location offers easy access to Metro, National Airport, Washington DC, and all arteries of travel. Pets are welcome with qualifying registration, tenant covers utilities, showings via appointment only, accepting application now at www.keyrenteralexandria.com

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee, and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.

(RLNE5888847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 N. Alfred Street have any available units?
610 N. Alfred Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 N. Alfred Street have?
Some of 610 N. Alfred Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 N. Alfred Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 N. Alfred Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 N. Alfred Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 N. Alfred Street is pet friendly.
Does 610 N. Alfred Street offer parking?
No, 610 N. Alfred Street does not offer parking.
Does 610 N. Alfred Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 N. Alfred Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 N. Alfred Street have a pool?
No, 610 N. Alfred Street does not have a pool.
Does 610 N. Alfred Street have accessible units?
No, 610 N. Alfred Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 N. Alfred Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 N. Alfred Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 N. Alfred Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 N. Alfred Street does not have units with air conditioning.
