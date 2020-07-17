Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub

610 N. Alfred Street Available 07/20/20 Beautiful Condo Old Town Charm - Fully renovated condo offering classic Old Town charm with all the modern conveniences. This spacious two-level condo features an upscale kitchen complete with granite countertops, ample storage, heated floors, stainless steel appliances, and 6 burner gas stove. Leading outside from the kitchen you will find a lovely paver patio perfect for grilling and plenty of room for entertaining. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout the living and dining room and a renovated half bathroom. The 2nd floor has two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a conveniently located laundry room. The large and spacious master bedroom boasts a sparkling ensuite private master bathroom with a glass-enclosed spa-like tiled shower, spacious double vanity, and walk-in closet. Conveniently located blocks to abundant shopping and dining, this wonderful Old Town location offers easy access to Metro, National Airport, Washington DC, and all arteries of travel. Pets are welcome with qualifying registration, tenant covers utilities, showings via appointment only, accepting application now at www.keyrenteralexandria.com



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee, and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change. All leases subject to terminate in the months of May, June, or July.



