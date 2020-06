Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming brick townhome with quaint front porch perfect for sipping your morning coffee. 3 finished levels, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan on main level with modern kitchen. Door to basement gives privacy for lower level which has separate entrance, full bath & kitchenette! Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and one full bath. Spacious back yard. Edge of Old Town for walking, close to I 495 and Route 1 for commuting. A must see!