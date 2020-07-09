605 E NELSON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This upscale 2-level 3BR, 2.5BA townhome is centrally located near many popular spots such as Old Town Alexandria and Del Ray. You are just minutes away from DCA airport and seconds from the Metro. You will have no problem finding running trails, parks, delicious restaurants, and grocery shopping, all close by. Features include main level hardwoods, beautifully updated kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances & gas cooking, MBR suite w/2 walk-in closets and balcony, plantation shutters, master bath with granite countertops & custom tile, utility & laundry rooms, garage and more. Close to all major access routes.