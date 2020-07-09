All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 605 E NELSON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
605 E NELSON AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

605 E NELSON AVENUE

605 Nelson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

605 Nelson Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This upscale 2-level 3BR, 2.5BA townhome is centrally located near many popular spots such as Old Town Alexandria and Del Ray. You are just minutes away from DCA airport and seconds from the Metro. You will have no problem finding running trails, parks, delicious restaurants, and grocery shopping, all close by. Features include main level hardwoods, beautifully updated kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances & gas cooking, MBR suite w/2 walk-in closets and balcony, plantation shutters, master bath with granite countertops & custom tile, utility & laundry rooms, garage and more. Close to all major access routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 E NELSON AVENUE have any available units?
605 E NELSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 605 E NELSON AVENUE have?
Some of 605 E NELSON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 E NELSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
605 E NELSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 E NELSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 605 E NELSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 605 E NELSON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 605 E NELSON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 605 E NELSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 E NELSON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 E NELSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 605 E NELSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 605 E NELSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 605 E NELSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 605 E NELSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 E NELSON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 E NELSON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 E NELSON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Dalton
1225 1st St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University