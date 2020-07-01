6030 LINCOLNIA ROAD

Amenities

Lovely & Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath Townhome! Price Reduced! This Beautiful Townhome is located in Alexandria. Plenty of natural light with windows galore. Huge Family Room w/ Gas fireplace and access to deck. Master Bedroom has large loft style Master Bath w/ Huge walk-in closet. 2 additional Bedrooms share a Full Bath. Rec Room has powder room, laundry room & access to spacious 2 car garage which is rare to have in Alexandria. Close 2 major roads, Van Dorn Metro, shopping, dining & entertainment. Available Now! Schedule a showing!**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**