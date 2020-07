Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking garage

1BR/1BA Furnished Rental in Alexandria_Gov't and Military Preferred or Mature Student

I am a professional, laid-back, male looking to share space with another health conscious male or female. This place is in Alexandria, near public trans. Garage parking is an option. In the meantime, on and off-street parking is available, but limited. Flexible lease terms in 4 month intervals. Please reply for more information including pics, and address if interested.