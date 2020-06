Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher hot tub fireplace ice maker microwave

Newly listed. spacious 3/4 BDRMS, 3 FBAS, single family home in the highly sought after quiet tree lined Beverly Hills neighborhood. High end appliaces: Viking stove etc. Skylights throughout ,large shed. Located within the George Mason Elementary district. 3 miles from the Pentagon, 4 miles from downtown Washington DC. 3 miles from Reagan National Airport. Home has been meticulously maintained with many custom built-in features.