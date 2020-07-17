All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:44 AM

5913 Mayflower Court - T3

5913 Mayflower Court · (202) 809-4848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5913 Mayflower Court, Alexandria, VA 22312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Two-bedroom Condo 1 bath Utilities Included in the rent.
Home Sweet Home 2 bedroom 1 full bath Condo located in Alexandria Virginia. Mayflower Court. This beautiful spacious two-bedroom is located on the ground level. The patio is great it has a flower bed, room for sitting beautiful screened in french doors so you can enjoy the breeze in the comfort of your living room. Outdoor grilling is welcomed. Front door entrance and back door entrance adjacent to the kitchen of this lovely condo. Separate living room and dining room space. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, wine rack plenty of cabinets and counter space. The condo has hardwood floors and carpet in the closet in the 1st bedroom. Both rooms are spacious and have plenty of closet space. Master bedroom comes with walk-in closets built-in shelving and room for a shoe rack of your choice. Laundry is located in the building with a security code for access. Storage space is available in the building. Parking is available. No smoking and the condo is not pet friendly. Pool passes will be available when pools open.
Mayflower Square is close to Pentagon City Mall, Home Depot, BJs, Shoppers Food Warehouse, Giant, Safeway & Harris Teeter. The area surrounding Mayflower Square has, tennis courts, golf courses, basketball courts, over 20 miles of trails, pools, numerous multiple use fields, picnic areas, tons of playground and conveniently located near 900 acres of protected open space making it easy to get out and enjoy the outdoors. There is something for everyone only moments away. Hidden off the beltway, Mayflower Square is close to I-395, I-495, and I-95 making for an easy commute if you are trying to get to Alexandria, D.C., BRAC / Mark center or Reagan National. For those without cars, the DASH and Metro bus lines are only a few steps away making it easy to get anywhere in the metro area. There is also an Amtrak Station located nearby in Old Town. However, residents commute, Mayflower Square's location makes the trip easier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 have any available units?
5913 Mayflower Court - T3 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 have?
Some of 5913 Mayflower Court - T3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Mayflower Court - T3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 is pet friendly.
Does 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 offer parking?
Yes, 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 offers parking.
Does 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 have a pool?
Yes, 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 has a pool.
Does 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 have accessible units?
No, 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5913 Mayflower Court - T3 has units with air conditioning.
