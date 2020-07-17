5913 Mayflower Court - T3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Two-bedroom Condo 1 bath Utilities Included in the rent.

Home Sweet Home 2 bedroom 1 full bath Condo located in Alexandria Virginia. Mayflower Court. This beautiful spacious two-bedroom is located on the ground level. The patio is great it has a flower bed, room for sitting beautiful screened in french doors so you can enjoy the breeze in the comfort of your living room. Outdoor grilling is welcomed. Front door entrance and back door entrance adjacent to the kitchen of this lovely condo. Separate living room and dining room space. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, wine rack plenty of cabinets and counter space. The condo has hardwood floors and carpet in the closet in the 1st bedroom. Both rooms are spacious and have plenty of closet space. Master bedroom comes with walk-in closets built-in shelving and room for a shoe rack of your choice. Laundry is located in the building with a security code for access. Storage space is available in the building. Parking is available. No smoking and the condo is not pet friendly. Pool passes will be available when pools open.

Mayflower Square is close to Pentagon City Mall, Home Depot, BJs, Shoppers Food Warehouse, Giant, Safeway & Harris Teeter. The area surrounding Mayflower Square has, tennis courts, golf courses, basketball courts, over 20 miles of trails, pools, numerous multiple use fields, picnic areas, tons of playground and conveniently located near 900 acres of protected open space making it easy to get out and enjoy the outdoors. There is something for everyone only moments away. Hidden off the beltway, Mayflower Square is close to I-395, I-495, and I-95 making for an easy commute if you are trying to get to Alexandria, D.C., BRAC / Mark center or Reagan National. For those without cars, the DASH and Metro bus lines are only a few steps away making it easy to get anywhere in the metro area. There is also an Amtrak Station located nearby in Old Town. However, residents commute, Mayflower Square's location makes the trip easier.