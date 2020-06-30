57 KENNEDY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground

Fantastic Location and Condition! Be sure to see this beautiful town home in the lovely Warwick Village! Entering the home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The main level is an open floor plan that features a cozy living room, large windows and beautifully remodeled kitchen. The living rooms opens to a charming fenced garden perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom that also features hardwood floors. The basement offers a full bath, large laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, storage, and open rec room. Minutes from Goat Hill Park and steps to multiple playgrounds, dog-parks, & all that Del Ray has to offer. Fantastic rental town home located just mins to Amazon HQ2 / VA Tech Innovation Campus, Downtown Alexandria and Washington DC. No smoking. Pets case by case.