Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
57 KENNEDY STREET
Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:38 PM

57 KENNEDY STREET

57 Kennedy Street · No Longer Available
Location

57 Kennedy Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
Fantastic Location and Condition! Be sure to see this beautiful town home in the lovely Warwick Village! Entering the home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The main level is an open floor plan that features a cozy living room, large windows and beautifully remodeled kitchen. The living rooms opens to a charming fenced garden perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom that also features hardwood floors. The basement offers a full bath, large laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, storage, and open rec room. Minutes from Goat Hill Park and steps to multiple playgrounds, dog-parks, & all that Del Ray has to offer. Fantastic rental town home located just mins to Amazon HQ2 / VA Tech Innovation Campus, Downtown Alexandria and Washington DC. No smoking. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 KENNEDY STREET have any available units?
57 KENNEDY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 57 KENNEDY STREET have?
Some of 57 KENNEDY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 KENNEDY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
57 KENNEDY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 KENNEDY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 KENNEDY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 57 KENNEDY STREET offer parking?
No, 57 KENNEDY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 57 KENNEDY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 KENNEDY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 KENNEDY STREET have a pool?
No, 57 KENNEDY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 57 KENNEDY STREET have accessible units?
No, 57 KENNEDY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 57 KENNEDY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 KENNEDY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 KENNEDY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 KENNEDY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

